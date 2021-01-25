Australian Open: Paula Badosa slams quarantine conditions before Grand Slam

Spain's Paula Badosa has said she feels 'abandoned' by Australian Open organisers

Paula Badosa described her extended period of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open following a positive coronavirus test as the worst moment of her career, adding she felt abandoned by organisers.

The Spaniard, ranked 67 in the world, was the first player to test positive for the virus upon arrival in Australia ahead of the tournament and cannot leave her hotel room until January 31 with the opening Grand Slam of the year starting on February 8.

If she is found to have been infected with the new strain of coronavirus, Badosa will only return to training on February 5 which she believes will be too late to regain her fitness.

"I feel abandoned because I don't have training equipment which I requested five days ago, I haven't been told which type of the virus I have, I've had no information from the tournament," Badosa told Spanish newspaper Marca.

"It's far and away the worst experience of my career.

"The conditions here are lamentable, I wasn't expecting that. The number one thing people recommend when you have the virus is to open the windows to let in air, but I don't have windows in my hotel room and it's barely 15 metres square."

Australian Open organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Badosa is concerned about her fitness ahead of the Australian Open

Badosa said she had been suffering from anxiety and claustrophobia and using water bottles as weights to try to stay in shape.

The 23-year-old added that the room, which she is sharing with coach Javier Marti, was not suitable for an elite athlete.

Please, don’t get me wrong. Health will always comes first & I feel grateful for being in Australia. Quarantine & preventive measures are pivotal right now. I talked about rules that changed overnight but I understand the sad situation we are living. Sorry guys. Stay safe. I❤️🇦🇺 — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) January 21, 2021

"I have lost a lot of my fitness levels, especially my strength. If I can come out on January 31 I'll have a week to get in shape. If it's February 5 it'll be impossible to recover in time (for the tournament)," Badosa said.

A total of 72 players have been confined to hotel rooms for two weeks after passengers on three charter flights taking them to Australia had tested positive.

