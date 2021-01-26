CAS to hear Dayana Yastremska appeal before Australian Open

Dayana Yastremska was suspended earlier this month after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska has filed an urgent appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against her provisional ban following a positive doping test.

The 20-year-old, ranked 29th, tested positive for a metabolite of a synthetic testosterone in late November and was provisionally suspended on January 7 pending a full hearing into the case.

Yastremska protested her innocence, citing the possibility of contamination, and travelled to Australia in the hope an appeal would enable her to play in the Australian Open beginning on February 8.

Yastremska travelled to Melbourne and is currently in quarantine

She is among 72 players unable to leave their hotel rooms after travelling on a plane with someone who later returned a positive test for coronavirus, and currently will not be able to enter Melbourne Park when she is allowed out at the end of the 14-day quarantine period.

The International Tennis Federation rejected Yastremska's appeal last week and CAS has now promised to give a decision by February 3.

The Ukrainian has denied using performance-enhancing drugs

A statement read: "In her appeal to CAS, Ms Yastremska seeks to have the challenged decision set aside and her provisional suspension lifted in order to be able to participate in the 2021 Australian Open tennis tournament.

"The CAS arbitration has commenced and the parties have agreed to an expedited procedure in order to enable a sole arbitrator to issue a final decision by February 3, 2021."

