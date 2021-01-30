Nick Kyrgios did not miss tennis or most of his fellow players after spending time away from the game

Nick Kyrgios has said he did not miss tennis or most of his fellow players ahead of his return to action at an Australian Open warm-up event next week.

Kyrgios did not even touch a tennis racket for the first four-five months of the coronavirus pandemic as he wanted to get away from the game but he must now prepare to face Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the Murray River Open on Monday in what will be his first competitive match in a year.

The Australian admits he is lucky to have spent a "crazy year" with his family and friends before resuming training with compatriot Jordan Thompson.

"I'm not going to lie. I didn't miss the game that much," said Kyrgios, who last played a competitive match at Acapulco in February.

"I'm a competitor. I compete with everything I do. I was playing computer games, that kind of stuff, getting my little competitive edge there. I didn't really miss the game at all.

"I don't miss too many people on tour to be honest, apart from all the Australian guys and a couple of good friends.

"It was a bit of a task to get out there, get in the routine of things. Wake up and say, 'Look, we got the Australian Open around the corner, let's put some work in'. It wasn't so easy."

Kyrgios opted not to travel to the US and French Open events and was outspoken in his criticism of fellow players, including world No 1 Novak Djokovic, over their behaviour during the pandemic.

Instead, he said he focused on "things that actually matter".

He said: "In my time off, I wasn't thinking about tennis at all. I was going through a couple off-court things.

"My mum was not so healthy. I was focusing on things that actually matter to me personally. Tennis to me is not my top priority."

The 25-year-old maverick will be missing from this year's ATP Cup after falling in the world rankings to No 46, but feels he can still compete with the very best at the upcoming Australian Open starting on February 8, despite his long hiatus from the game.

"I feel mentally completely refreshed, ready to go again," Kyrgios added.

"I feel like I am playing well and am ready to go. Everyone is really playing it by ear. Nobody really knows who is in form and who is not.

"I'm going to take it day by day and try to enjoy myself as much as I can."

