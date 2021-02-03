Dayana Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses doping appeal

Dayana Yastremska is ineligible for this year's Australian Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have dismissed an appeal by Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old, ranked 29th, tested positive for a metabolite of a synthetic testosterone in an out-of-competition urine sample and was provisionally suspended on January 7 pending a full hearing into the case.

Yastremska protested her innocence, citing the possibility of contamination, and travelled to Australia in the hope an appeal would enable her to play in the Australian Open beginning on February 8.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had denied Yastremska's application to have the suspension lifted, prompting the world No 29 to approach the CAS to hear an urgent appeal so she could play in the year's first Grand Slam.

"The provisional suspension imposed on Dayana Yastremska in the challenged decision remains in force until a final decision is rendered by the ITF," CAS said in a statement.

Statement about the CAS decision: pic.twitter.com/SYi2GiJBC6 — Dayana Yastremska (@D_Yastremska) February 3, 2021

Yastremska, who had travelled to Australia in the hope that her suspension would be overturned before the Australian Open, issued a statement on Twitter.

"I would like to underline that the decision taken by the ITF Independent Tribunal and CAS are only related to the provisional suspension," she said. "Now comes the time to defend myself about the matter in dispute.

"I can't express my disappointment about not taking part in the first Slam of the year. I remain determined to demonstrate my innocence and clear my name."

The ITF said in a statement that Yastremska "remains ineligible to compete" pending a final resolution of her case.

