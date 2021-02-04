Wimbledon 2021: Organisers focus preparations for reduced-capacity Championships

The Championships will be held from June 28 to July 11

Wimbledon organisers are prioritising preparations for a reduced-capacity Championships this summer.

The Grand Slam was cancelled last year for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club said last October it was planning three scenarios for 2021: playing with a full complement of fans, reduced capacity or behind closed doors.

A Wimbledon statement read: "Our aspiration is to stage the best Championships possible - a trusted, best practice, safe event - with the health and safety of all guests, staff and competitors remaining our highest priority.

"With five months remaining until the Championships, we are continuing to develop our detailed scenario planning and work closely with the relevant government and public health authorities to keep abreast of the latest developments in the fight against coronavirus.

"The majority of our planning focus is currently centred on the option of a reduced-capacity Championships and how that would affect each stakeholder group, but we are not yet in a position to rule out any of the other scenarios."

The All England Club intends to announce a minimum number of fans permitted to attend this summer's tournament in April, with the ability to scale up should conditions improve and public head advice permit.

The delayed Australian Open, due to begin on Monday, will operate at close to 50 per cent capacity this year, with 25-30,000 spectators permitted on most days.