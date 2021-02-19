Andy Murray to compete at ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam

Andy Murray has been awarded a wildcard into the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam

Andy Murray has been awarded a wild card into the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, which will be held from 1-7 March in Rotterdam.

The 33-year-old pulled out of a Challenger event in Italy earlier this week to prepare for his full return to the ATP Tour next week.

The former world No 1, who missed the Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus last month, was runner-up to Illya Marchenko at last week's second-tier event in northern Italy.

He won four matches, including eight sets in a row, to reach his first final at any level since 2019.

Murray is due to compete at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier before heading to Rotterdam a week later

Rather than stay on in Biella to continue his comeback in the second tournament to be held there, Murray opted to travel to Montpellier and prepare for the Open Sud de France, which starts on Monday, February 22.

Tournament director Richard Krajicek handed Murray an opportunity to compete alongside the likes of Rafael Nadal, Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas after being awarded a wild card into the event.

Tournament director Richard Krajicek is hopeful Rafael Nadal will compete in Rotterdam

Murray, who beat Nadal to win the tournament in 2009, received the last of the wild cards alongside Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Murray is currently ranked 125th in the world as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

Former Wimbledon champion Krajicek said he is not concerned about the arrival of Nadal after the Spaniard was eliminated the quarter-final stage of the Australian Open.

"He has not gone to the limit in Australia," said the Dutchman. "He is always a positive, driven guy. I think he is already working on Roland Garros. He has also said that he needs matches."

