Andy Murray to compete at ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam
Andy Murray won the Rotterdam title once before, beating Rafael Nadal in the final in 2009; the two-time Wimbledon champion has been awarded a wildcard to the event in Ahoy to compete alongside the likes of Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev
Last Updated: 19/02/21 2:38pm
Andy Murray has been awarded a wild card into the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, which will be held from 1-7 March in Rotterdam.
The 33-year-old pulled out of a Challenger event in Italy earlier this week to prepare for his full return to the ATP Tour next week.
The former world No 1, who missed the Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus last month, was runner-up to Illya Marchenko at last week's second-tier event in northern Italy.
He won four matches, including eight sets in a row, to reach his first final at any level since 2019.
Rather than stay on in Biella to continue his comeback in the second tournament to be held there, Murray opted to travel to Montpellier and prepare for the Open Sud de France, which starts on Monday, February 22.
Tournament director Richard Krajicek handed Murray an opportunity to compete alongside the likes of Rafael Nadal, Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas after being awarded a wild card into the event.
Murray, who beat Nadal to win the tournament in 2009, received the last of the wild cards alongside Germany's Alexander Zverev.
Murray is currently ranked 125th in the world as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.
Former Wimbledon champion Krajicek said he is not concerned about the arrival of Nadal after the Spaniard was eliminated the quarter-final stage of the Australian Open.
"He has not gone to the limit in Australia," said the Dutchman. "He is always a positive, driven guy. I think he is already working on Roland Garros. He has also said that he needs matches."
