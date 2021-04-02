Tennis News

Miami Open: Jannik Sinner reaches maiden Masters 1000 final after beating Roberto Bautista Agut

Jannik Sinner becomes first teenager to reach the Miami Open men's singles final since Novak Djokovic in 2007 with victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut; the Italian will face Andrey Rublev or Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday's final

Jannik Sinner made history by reaching the Miami Open final on Friday (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Italian teenager Jannik Sinner made it through to his first career ATP Masters 1000 final after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut at the Miami Open on Friday.

The 19-year-old was made to work for his breakthrough moment as he triumphed 5-7 6-4 6-4 in a contest lasting just shy of two and a half hours.

Sinner saved four break points at 3-3 in the second set as he became just the fourth teenager to reach the final in tournament history.

Sunday's match will be Sinner's second ATP Tour final of the year after he won the Great Ocean Road Open at the 250 level in February.

Friday was his second three-set victory over Bautista Agut in recent weeks, having also upset the Spaniard at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last month.

World No 4 Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will play in their first semi-final at a top-level ATP event when they meet on Friday night for the right to meet Sinner in the final.

