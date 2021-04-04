Miami Open: Bianca Andreescu frustrated with continued setbacks since returning to court at the Australian Open

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is not willing to let injuries define her fledgling career after she was forced to make a tearful exit in the Miami Open final.

A month after winning her maiden Grand Slam at the 2019 US Open, the Canadian suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee.

She only returned to action in Melbourne in February where she exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round.

Andreescu followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

Andreescu falls to the court after turning on her ankle in the Miami Open final against Ashleigh Barty

The 20-year-old was forced to retire injured after tumbling on the court at 2-0 in the second set of Saturday's final against world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

"It seems that I'm kind of the only one that keeps getting asked questions about injuries, which is super annoying," the former world No 4 said.

"I don't want, like, for me to have a reputation of that, because it's not only me that's getting injured. But, yeah, I mean, it's happened quite a bit, but I don't want to define myself through those. It sucks.

"Even if it's something small, sometimes I'll be extra cautious, but I'd rather be that than push through it and get it worse, because I have been through both, and today I'm glad that I stopped. It's hard for me to say that, but I'm glad that I stopped."

Andreescu walks off court in tears after retiring from the Miami Open final on Saturday

Andreescu battled through four three-setters in a row to reach the final at the WTA 1000 event in Miami and the Canadian was confident of a good show for the rest of the season.

"My body seemed to be good up until today," said Andreescu, who will climb up three spots to world No 6 in the rankings on Monday.

"No one wants to end a tournament retiring, especially in the finals. But things happen, and I want to look ahead in my career. I'm only 20."

