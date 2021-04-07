Coco Gauff is spending less time on social media and focusing on plotting her own course to success in tennis

Teenage prodigy Coco Gauff is plotting own path to glory (Carmen Mandato/USTA via AP)

Teenage prodigy Coco Gauff says she is spending less time on social media now and focusing on plotting her own course to success in tennis.

Expectations for Gauff have remained high ever since her stunning run as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, where she knocked out her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams.

The American is constantly trying to live up to the hype and part of that entails focusing on her tennis more and social media less.

"I think I was just trying not to be on social media as much because a lot of people have opinions on you and how they think you should play," Gauff said.

"But I think it's important that you focus on your journey, your path, and you're going to have a different path than other players. That's what I've been working on lately, is just focusing on my journey and my path."

Gauff is ready to be patient in her quest for major titles

Gauff, currently ranked 36th in the world - one spot below the career-best ranking she reached last month, said she is ready to be patient in her bid for success.

"I think you want results to happen fast, but I'm also still developing my game and figuring out how I want to play on the court and how I want to construct my points," the 17-year-old added.

"So it's just definitely a learning process and I feel like with every tournament, even though some tournaments I don't do as well as others, I feel like with each one I'm getting better and getting closer to figuring out my game and figuring out what I like to do."

