Liam Broady's run at the Sardegna Open ended by Jan-Lennard Struff; Dan Evans in action on Thursday

Liam Broady's Sardegna Open run was ended by Jan-Lennard Struff (Courtesy of: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX)

Liam Broady's run at the Sardegna Open was ended in the second round by fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff.

Broady, ranked 152 in the world, came into the match buoyed by his first ATP Tour level win since 2018 in Tuesday's first-round victory over Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler in Italy.

But he was outclassed by the German on the clay, going down 6-4 6-2 in an hour and 22 minutes.

Britain's Dan Evans will take on teenager Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday

Broady's exit means Dan Evans is the last Briton standing, with the tournament's No 1 seed beginning his campaign on Thursday having received a bye.

He will go up against 19-year-old home favourite Lorenzo Musetti, who reached the semi-finals of the Acapulco Open earlier this year and third round of the Miami Open last week.

Struff will next play fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili next after the Georgian saved five match points at 4-5 in the deciding set against qualifier Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia before winning 4-6 6-4 7-5.

Elsewhere, Aljaz Bedene beat Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Slovenian Bedene will take on second-seeded American Taylor Fritz or Slovakia's Andrej Martin in the next round.

