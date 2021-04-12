Rafael Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo Masters return

0:52 Rafael Nadal spoke ahead of his return to competition at the Monte Carlo Masters following his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open in February Rafael Nadal spoke ahead of his return to competition at the Monte Carlo Masters following his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open in February

Rafael Nadal says he is fully fit and confident about his preparations as he begins his clay-court season at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne.

Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, the world No 3 has one eye on the pursuit of a 14th French Open crown, which is due to start on May 31.

"An important part of the season has arrived for me," said Nadal, who has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino.

"I think I did the right work to be ready. I'm happy with the way that I am playing, for the moment my body is in good shape.

"I am confident. I'm practising well these couple of days here in Monaco before the tournament starts. So I feel ready."

Speaking in Melbourne, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said players are "lucky" to be able to do their jobs and feels it is a privilege to be able to play during a pandemic.

"Well, we are lucky. We are lucky to be able to keep doing our job without a doubt. We can't complain at all," said the 34-year-old.

"It's not less true that to keep going for a lot of guys is very difficult. A lot of guys coming from countries that they have to do quarantine when they are back makes the situation very difficult, a lot of people that have families that they can't come back home because they have to do quarantine home, and then they have to go to the next event and they only can travel with two people, player plus two, so they cannot bring the family.

"That makes our life a little bit tougher than usual, without a doubt."

He added: "It's important to have the tour keep going, but at the same time it's important to find solutions to protect the players that are in such a very difficult situation to play most of the weeks. So we need to protect them."

Toni Nadal has joined Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime's coaching team

The Spaniard is not the only member of the Nadal family to make the trip to Monte Carlo this week, with his uncle and former coach Toni travelling to the Principality as the new member of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime's coaching team.

"He knows a lot about this sport," Rafa said. "I am sure that it's going to be an important help for Felix."

Toni, 60, decided to step down as Rafa's coach in 2017 and concentrate on running the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Auger-Aliassime spent more than a week training at the academy and approached Toni to join his team.

"I am happy for Felix. I am happy for myself, too," Nadal said. "I am happy to see my uncle here, see him here, spend time with him here on the Tour again. That's a positive thing."

