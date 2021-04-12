Veronika Kudermetova wins Volvo Car Open in Charleston; Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Marbella

Veronika Kudermetova won the Volvo Car Open in Charleston

Russian world No 38 Veronika Kudermetova blasted her way to her first career WTA title with a straight-sets win over Danka Kovinic at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston.

Kudermetova hit six aces on her way to a 6-4 6-2 win, enough to overtake Ashleigh Barty and put her on top of this season's ace chart with 130.

It marked a fine finish to a stunning week for the 23-year-old from Kazan, who did not drop a set throughout the tournament.

Kudermetova told the WTA's official website: "It means a lot. It shows me that I can play really well, that I can beat good players, and if I play like this and keep working, I can be in the top 10."

Kudermetova broke her opponent early and despite being pegged back, soon re-established her advantage to move one set away from victory.

A break in the fifth game of the second set moved her closer to victory and after extending her advantage, she served out to seal her win in 96 minutes.

Teenage wild card Maria Camila Osorio Serrano completed a dream week by winning the Copa Colsanitas tournament in Bogota with a 5-7 6-3 6-4 win over Tamara Zidansek.

The Colombian hit back from a set and a break behind to claim a victory which makes the world No 180 the lowest-ranked winner of a WTA tournament since 2018.

Pablo Carreno Busta claimed his first ATP Tour title on home soil

Pablo Carreno Busta claimed his first ATP Tour title on home soil after edging compatriot Jaume Munar to win the Andalucia Open in Marbella.

The top seed and world No 15 was pushed to the limit by his inexperienced opponent before coming through 6-1 2-6 6-4 in two hours and 21 minutes.

Carreno Busta looked set to sail to his fifth title after sweeping through the first set but Munar responded to set up a decider in which both players found top form.

In the end, the favourite's nerve held and he converted his seventh break point opportunity at 4-4 in the decider to set himself up to serve out for the title.

In an on-court interview, Carreno Busta said: "It's a pleasure to win a title here in Spain, in Marvella. It's my fifth title and it's very special."

There was home success at the Sardegna Open in Cagliari as Lorenzo Sonego won the title

In another host nation success, Lorenzo Sonego became the first Italian to win an ATP Tour event in his home country for 15 years with victory at the Sardegna Open in Cagliari.

Sonego's 2-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 win over Serbia's Lajos Djere saw him emulate Filippo Volandri, who won the Palermo Open title in 2006.

Sonego, who had also won the doubles title on Saturday with Andrea Vavassori, was broken in the first game of the match by Djere, who wrapped up the first set in 46 minutes.

Sonego established a 4-1 lead in the second set but was hauled back to level, and had to hold his nerve in a tight tie-break in order to stay in the match.

The home favourite seized his chance to break for 3-1 in the decider and despite further pressure, he held on for a popular success.

