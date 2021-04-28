Dayana Yastremska's application to lift provisional doping ban has been rejected

Dayana Yastremska's second appeal for her provisional doping suspension to be lifted has been denied by the chair of the independent tribunal convened to hear her case

Dayana Yastremska has had another application to lift her provisional suspension for a doping offence rejected.

The 20-year-old Ukrainian, who is ranked 31st, tested positive for a metabolite of synthetic testosterone in late November and was provisionally suspended on January 7 pending a full hearing into the case.

Yastremska had provided her urine sample in November and a WADA laboratory in Montreal found the presence of mesterolone metabolite, an anabolic agent on its Prohibited List

A statement from the International Tennis Federation read: "A second application by Dayana Yastremska to lift the provisional suspension imposed on her on 7 January 2021...has been denied by the chair of the Independent Tribunal convened to hear her case.

"This decision was subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by Ms Yastremska, which she chose to exercise. The CAS has denied that appeal and Ms Yastremska, therefore, remains ineligible to compete, pending the final resolution of her case."

Yastremska was controversially allowed to travel to Australia in the hope of competing in the Australian Open in February but CAS rejected her appeal.

In a statement on Twitter at the time, the Ukrainian said: "Now comes the time to defend myself about the matter of the dispute. My team and I are confident in our ability to prove my innocence as the ITF independent tribunal will hear from me, witnesses and experts."

Yastremska denies using performance-enhancing drugs

She has denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of a "contamination event".

Yastremska has been ranked as a high as 21 and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019.

