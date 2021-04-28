Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week
Novak Djokovic has decided against travelling to Madrid to defend his Masters 1000 title; the world No 1 last competed one week ago in Belgrade, where he lost a three-hour, 26-minute battle to Russian Aslan Karatsev
World No 1 Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event.
Djokovic is a three-time Madrid champion, including a victory in the tournament's most recent edition in 2019.
The 33-year-old played on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev.
"Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans," Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter.
"It's been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!".
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the 2020 Madrid Open to be cancelled, which means 2019 winner Djokovic is still the defending champion at the event.
He is expected to feature at next month's Rome Masters and Belgrade Open in the lead up to the French Open in Paris, which begins on May 30.
The 33-year-old owns a 12-2 record this season, including a run to his ninth Australian Open title in Melbourne.
