Britain's Cam Norrie is taking the 'positives' out of his Estoril Open final defeat to Albert Ramos-Violas

Cam Norrie admits he has 'a lot to work on' as he prepares for the Madrid Open (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Britain's Cam Norrie says he will be taking the "positives" out of his Estoril Open final defeat to Albert Ramos-Violas on Sunday.

Norrie was bidding to win his first ATP title and continue a brilliant season by claiming silverware, but he was edged out 4-6 6-3 7-6 (3) by Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas after two hours and 44 minutes.

The 25-year-old, whose previous final came in his home city of Auckland in 2019, had already defeated second seed Cristian Garin and former US Open champion Marin Cilic to reach the final, but clay-court specialist Ramos-Vinolas proved a step too far.

Norrie is still seeking his first ATP title

Norrie, the world No 48, who won the Estoril doubles crown in 2018 alongside Kyle Edmund, is edging towards his career-high 41 in a year which has seen him reach the semi-finals at Delray Beach as well as making two quarter-final appearances in Acapulco and Barcelona.

"I had some good wins," Norrie said. "It is obviously disappointing to come unstuck today, but I am playing well on the clay and moving better and better… It was a great week and I can take a lot of positives, but [there] is a lot of stuff to work on as well."

British No 2 Norrie is next in action at the Madrid Open on Tuesday when he takes on Serbia's Filip Krajinovic for a place in the second round against the winner of the match between 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud.

