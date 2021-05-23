Cameron Norrie beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in Lyon Open final

Stefanos Tsitsipas collected the seventh ATP Tour title of his career

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-3 in the final of the Lyon Open to claim his second ATP Tour title of the year on Sunday.

It marked the 22-year-old's Tour-leading 33rd win so far in 2021 and the seventh ATP Tour title of his career, following on from his victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

Norrie had beaten both Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov en route to his third ATP Tour final, following on from his defeat to Albert Ramos-Vinalos in the final of the Estoril Open earlier this month.

Most ATP Tour Wins in 2021:



3⃣3⃣ Stefanos Tsitsipas

2⃣9⃣ Andrey Rublev

2⃣3⃣ Cameron Norriepic.twitter.com/n8CxAerxJK — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 23, 2021

"I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament," said Tsitsipas in his on-court interview. "I am proud of today's match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron who has been showing great tennis this week.

"He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. It was not an easy match today, I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focussed towards my goal."

Tsitsipas clinched a decisive break in the eighth game of the first set to earn a 5-3 advantage before closing it out in style with an ace having made 69 per cent of his first serves so far in the match.

The pair were back and forth again early on in the second set until Tsitsipas began to take control, forcing errors from Norrie as he broke to take a 4-3 lead, which he built on to finish the job in 69 minutes.

Tsitsipas will now turn his attention to the French Open having reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2020, eventually losing to Novak Djokovic.

"It is about getting there as early as possible, starting to practise and getting in shape for the big Parisian Grand Slam, which I adore and love and hopefully something good can come from it," he said.

