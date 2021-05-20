BNP Paribas Open 2021: Indian Wells handed October date

Bianca Andreescu was an Indian Wells champion when the tournament was last played in 2019

The 2021 BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells, California that was scheduled for March will now take place in October.

The dual ATP-WTA hardcourt event was planned for March 8-21 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns - the second consecutive year the tournament was impacted.

Sometimes known as the 'fifth major', the 2020 tournament was the first major professional sporting event in the United States to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Dominic Thiem will be the defending men's champion at Indian Wells this autumn

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: "Since the resumption of the Tour in August 2020, we have had to take an agile approach to the calendar with the aim of staging as many of our events as possible.

"Everyone in our sport has missed the BNP Paribas Open over the past two years and its return this October is great for tennis.

"The calendar is extremely complex and I would like to thank all events in that section of the season, as we look to accommodate these changes for the benefit of the overall sport."

The tournament could affect the Asian swing - with events scheduled in Beijing, Tokyo and Shanghai in October.

Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu are the defending champions at Indian Wells.

