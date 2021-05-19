Johanna Konta adds Birmingham to her summer itinerary, which already includes Nottingham

Johanna Konta will play at the Nottingham Open and Birmingham Classic before the start of Wimbledon

Johanna Konta will step up her preparations for Wimbledon after adding the Birmingham Classic to her summer itinerary, which already includes Nottingham.

British No 1 Konta will lead the home challenge at the Edgbaston Priory Club from 12-20 June but will face strong competition from top-seeded Elise Mertens and rising teenage sensation Coco Gauff.

Konta and fellow Brit Heather Watson are already on the entry list for the WTA 250 level tournament at the Nottingham Tennis Centre, which takes place the previous week.

Konta is currently preparing for the French Open at Roland Garros

"Playing at home has always been a great experience for me but being back on grass in Birmingham is going to feel extra special this time," said Konta, currently ranked No 20 in the world.

"We all know what an incredibly tough time it's been and I have really missed the British tennis fans and the buzz that comes with this time of year. I just can't wait to get back out there again."

The all-star line-up also features Tunisian fan favourite Ons Jabeur, former Birmingham Classic runner-up Donna Vekic and Grand Slam singles champions Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

In Nottingham, 10-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will be playing the tournament for the first time. She heads a strong entry list which includes 2017 champion, Vekic.

Wimbledon starts on Monday, June 28.

