Serena Williams says Roger Federer gets her vote as the greatest men's tennis player of all time

Serena Williams says Roger Federer gets her vote as the greatest men's tennis player of all time.

The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations.

Rafael Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18 and closing in fast.

But Williams, who this week is playing at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, says Federer gets her vote as the GOAT.

"I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, said,

"He's just a synopsis of greatness and class and amazing and really changed the game. You see players playing like him, moving like him, doing his techniques. The guy is a genius."

Williams, who won the last of her majors at the 2017 Australian Open before becoming a mother and has since been chasing a 24th major title to equal Margaret Court's record, added that she was a Federer "superfan".

"I just feel like he is really the greatest player," Williams said.

"You can't not like the guy, that's how I feel. His game is so fantastic. If I could only play like him."

