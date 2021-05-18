Serena Williams says Roger Federer gets her vote as the greatest men's tennis player of all time
The legendary Serena Williams on 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer: "The guy is a genius" - Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday
The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations.
Rafael Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18 and closing in fast.
But Williams, who this week is playing at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, says Federer gets her vote as the GOAT.
"I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, said,
"He's just a synopsis of greatness and class and amazing and really changed the game. You see players playing like him, moving like him, doing his techniques. The guy is a genius."
Williams, who won the last of her majors at the 2017 Australian Open before becoming a mother and has since been chasing a 24th major title to equal Margaret Court's record, added that she was a Federer "superfan".
"I just feel like he is really the greatest player," Williams said.
"You can't not like the guy, that's how I feel. His game is so fantastic. If I could only play like him."
