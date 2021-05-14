Roger Federer returns to action in Geneva having been vaccinated against COVID-19
Roger Federer will be aiming to join Claudio Mezzadri (1987), Marc Rosset (1989) and Stan Wawrinka (2016-17) as the fourth Swiss player to lift the Geneva trophy next week; the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be playing competitively for the first time since March
Last Updated: 14/05/21 9:25pm
Roger Federer will make his highly-anticipated return to tennis at next week's Geneva Open having been vaccinated against COVID-19 as the Swiss star makes his debut in the tournament.
The 39-year-old hasn't competed since his returned to action for first time in 13 months to reach the Qatar Open quarter-finals in March.
Federer, who went through two knee surgeries in 2020, last played on clay at Roland Garros in 2019 but he will return in front of his home supporters to lead a packed field.
Geneva Entry List @rogerfederer🇨🇭— Gonet Geneva Open (@genevaopen) April 19, 2021
.
.#gonetgenevaopen #atpgva #rogerfederer #thisistennis #atp250 #welovetennis #geneva pic.twitter.com/oTY8VxId8L
- Murray: I learned a bit about my game and where I'm at
- Updated ATP & WTA rankings
- Stay updated with the latest scores I results
He confirmed to Switzerland's Léman Bleu television that he had received the Pfizer-BioNTech jab and is vaccinated against coronavirus out of concern for others.
"Yes, I'm vaccinated. I got the Pfizer," Federer said. "I am happy to have been able to do it with all the trips I take.
"Even if I'm staying in Switzerland, I think there are advantages. Above all, I did it for others because I don't want to give it to anyone else, even if I still remain very careful.
"We're very careful with the family and with our friends."
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will face Australia's Jordan Thompson or Pablo Andujar of Spain in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.
He shares the top quarter of the draw with Santiago champion Cristian Garin and former World No 3 Marin Cilic.
- Williams accepts wild card for WTA 250 in Parma
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Hi everyone!— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021
Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva🇨🇭 and Paris 🇫🇷. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again. ❤️🚀
The field also includes Top 30 stars Denis Shapovalov, Casper Ruud, Cristian Garin, Fabio Fognini and wild card Grigor Dimitrov.
Norway's Ruud has reached the semi-finals at his past three events, including Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android