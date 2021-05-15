Andy Murray to skip French Open and will now concentrate on preparing for Wimbledon

Andy Murray will not play in the French Open after deciding to focus on the grass-court season instead.

The former world No 1, who turned 34 on Saturday, made his return from a groin injury suffered in his sleep ahead of the Miami Open in March, with a week of training in Rome with Diego Schwartzman and Novak Djokovic before playing two doubles matches alongside Liam Broady.

He had been expected to play singles in one of the clay-court tournaments in either Geneva or Lyon next week, but his name was conspicuously absent from both draws.

A Geneva tournament spokesman confirmed that Murray had been offered a wild card but he turned it down.

Liam Broady and Andy Murray (right) played in the men's doubles event in Rome earlier this week

Currently ranked 123, Murray had entered qualifying for the Grand Slam at Roland Garros but he could also have been given a wild card had he proved his fitness.

It is yet another setback for Murray, who has played just three tour-level singles matches this year.

It is understood he is still feeling some discomfort and has headed back home to London for more rehab and to begin training on his favourite surface, with full fitness for Wimbledon now the clear goal.

Murray's next tournament is due to be the cinch Championships at Queen's Club beginning on June 14, although there is an ATP event the previous week in Stuttgart and a second-tier Challenger in Nottingham.

