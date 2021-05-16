Rome Masters: Rafael Nadal wins 10th title in Italian capital with victory over Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 10th Rome Masters title on Sunday

Rafael Nadal sealed a record-extending 10th title at the Rome Masters after defeating his great rival Novak Djokovic in three sets in Sunday's final.

The Spaniard collected his 88th career ATP title with a 7-5 1-6 6-3 win over the world No 1 for a timely confidence boost ahead of the French Open.

Nadal will be favourite to land a 14th title at Roland Garros which would move him one ahead of Roger Federer on the all-time Grand Slam list. Both players are currently tied on 20 majors.

"I was lucky in some moments, especially against (Denis) Shapovalov," Nadal said, referring to the round-of-16 match he won in a tie-break in the decider.

"And then I think I played a good tournament, I have been playing better and better, finding my rhythm on clay. I had a very positive week and I'm very happy.

"It's amazing to have this trophy in my hands for the 10th time. It's something impossible to imagine but it happened so I'm super happy and can't thank my team enough."

After a mid-match wobble, Nadal turned up the heat in the decisive moments of his 57th career meeting with top-seed Djokovic - the pair's ninth in Rome - to secure the victory over the defending champion in two hours and 49 minutes.

Nadal has won at least one ATP Masters 1000 title in 15 of the past 17 years.@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI21 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 16, 2021

Nadal (right) is now just one behind Djokovic, who leads their head-to-head record 29-28 heading into Roland Garros

Nadal broke to go ahead 6-5 in a tight opening set and then staved off Djokovic to take the early advantage in the contest.

But Djokovic, who lost heavily to Nadal in their previous meeting in the French Open final last year, pounced to quickly level the match at one set apiece after the Spaniard's intensity dropped.

Nadal's Clay-Court Mastery 🙌



✅ 62 titles

✅ 459-42 career record

✅ 81-match win streak (2005-2007)

✅ 0 losing streaks@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI21 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 16, 2021

Second-seed Nadal then saved two break points at 2-2 in the decider, before switching gears to complete the win and match Djokovic's record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

Djokovic was in positive mood when reflecting on his run to the final in Rome, which included two wins in a day.

Nadal's Most Successful Tournaments 🏆



🇫🇷 Roland Garros: 13

🇪🇸 Barcelona: 12

🇲🇨 Monte-Carlo: 11

🇮🇹 Rome: 10 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 16, 2021

He said: "Going into Paris brings me a good sensation. I'm actually now starting to feel like I want to feel on clay. If I manage to play the way I played last night and today, I think I have a good chance to go all the way in Paris.

"I'm going to play a tournament in Belgrade the week before the French Open, so that's going to give me another set of matches. I don't know how many but hopefully I can have a few coming into Paris ready to rock 'n roll.

"The last couple days have really given me a confidence boost on clay. I have found my game. So now I just have to maintain it, that level, and hope it peaks in Paris."

Most Titles in Open Era (since 1968)

1. Jimmy Connors - 109



2. Roger Federer - 103



3. Ivan Lendl - 94



4. Rafael Nadal - 88



5. Novak Djokovic - 82



6. John McEnroe - 77



7. Rod Laver - 72



8. Bjorn Borg - 66



9. Ilie Nastase - 64



9. Pete Sampras - 64



Agony for Brit Salisbury

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (right) lost in straights sets to Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic

Joe Salisbury and Rajiv Ram came up short in the men's doubles final as they lost in straights sets to Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Briton Salisbury, 29, and American partner Ram, beaten finalists at the Australian Open in February, were defeated 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in Rome by the Croatian second seeds in one hour and 24 minutes.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android