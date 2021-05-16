Iga Swiatek double bagels Karolina Pliskova to win the Rome WTA 1000 title

Poland's Iga Swiatek crushed Karolina Pliskova to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome

Iga Swiatek produced a spellbinding display of tennis to double bagel Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 in just 46 minutes to win the Rome WTA 1000 title on Sunday.

Swiatek dropped just 13 points in total - four in the first set and nine in the second - and faced only four game points against her as she claimed the most one-sided victory in the history of the event, since 1983, when Andrea Temesvari defeated Bonnie Gadusek 6-1 6-0.

Teenager Swiatek, who staved off two match points against Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, will climb five spots to No 10 in the rankings on Monday after sealing her third WTA title.

Finally I can get some tiramisu... 🇮🇹😛🍰 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) May 16, 2021

Since 2000, 4 WTA Finals have ended 6-0, 6-0.



Two of them have been tallied by Poland’s finest:



2006 Quebec City: Bartoli d. Puchova



2013 Sydney: Radwanska d. Cibulkova



2016 Bucharest: Halep d. Sevastova



2021 Rome: Swiatek d. Ka.Pliskova pic.twitter.com/ZnV47c1sUh — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 16, 2021

"I am very happy, kind of overwhelmed. Obviously, Karolina had a great run here and in previous years. So congrats," said Swiatek, who also thanked her cat.

"It's been a tough week but I'm really happy that I got through everything. I was super focused today so I'm really proud of myself."

Blasting winners at will with both her forehand and backhand, Swiatek won 51 of the 64 points.

She led 17-5 in winners and committed only five unforced errors to Pliskova's 23.

👐 Saving match points in the Round of 16

💪 Winning her QF AND SF on the same day

😮 Clinching a 1st WTA 1000 title 6-0, 6-0 in the final



A stunning week in Rome for the 19-year-old. pic.twitter.com/8PGa8TF1IJ — wta (@WTA) May 16, 2021

Iga Swiatek came into the Rome final already having notched the most dominant title run this year, winning @AdelaideTennis with just 22 games lost.



She leaves #ibi21 with the most dominant final of the year, losing just 13 points to defeat Karolina Pliskova 60 60 in 46 minutes. pic.twitter.com/TPFQXXYNeM — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 16, 2021

Pliskova was playing in her third consecutive final at the Foro Italico, having won the title in 2019, said: "I think you have days like this in tennis when things are not going your way. I think that was the day today.

"I tried here and there to make some points, but it was not really working for me. I will to quickly forget about today."

