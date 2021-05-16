Tennis News

News

Iga Swiatek double bagels Karolina Pliskova to win the Rome WTA 1000 title

Iga Swiatek warms up for defence of her French Open title later this month with a sensational 6-0 6-0 display to crush Czech ninth-seed Karolina Pliskova at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome; Poland's Swiatek will crack the top 10 for the first time on Monday

Last Updated: 16/05/21 3:21pm

Poland's Iga Swiatek crushed Karolina Pliskova to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome
Poland's Iga Swiatek crushed Karolina Pliskova to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome

Iga Swiatek produced a spellbinding display of tennis to double bagel Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 in just 46 minutes to win the Rome WTA 1000 title on Sunday.

Swiatek dropped just 13 points in total - four in the first set and nine in the second - and faced only four game points against her as she claimed the most one-sided victory in the history of the event, since 1983, when Andrea Temesvari defeated Bonnie Gadusek 6-1 6-0.

Teenager Swiatek, who staved off two match points against Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, will climb five spots to No 10 in the rankings on Monday after sealing her third WTA title.

Swiatek took just 46 minutes to demolish Pliskova and claim her third WTA title
Swiatek took just 46 minutes to demolish Pliskova and claim her third WTA title

"I am very happy, kind of overwhelmed. Obviously, Karolina had a great run here and in previous years. So congrats," said Swiatek, who also thanked her cat.

"It's been a tough week but I'm really happy that I got through everything. I was super focused today so I'm really proud of myself."

Blasting winners at will with both her forehand and backhand, Swiatek won 51 of the 64 points.

She led 17-5 in winners and committed only five unforced errors to Pliskova's 23.

Pliskova was playing in her third consecutive final at the Foro Italico, having won the title in 2019, said: "I think you have days like this in tennis when things are not going your way. I think that was the day today.

Also See:

"I tried here and there to make some points, but it was not really working for me. I will to quickly forget about today."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

Trending

©2021 Sky UK