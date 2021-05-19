Wimbledon 2021: Organisers confident it will go beyond minimum 25 per cent crowd spectator capacity

This year's Wimbledon Championships will be held from June 28 to July 11

Wimbledon chiefs are confident of operating at more than 25 per cent spectator capacity at this year's championships.

The All England Club said last month that it hoped to welcome at least a quarter of the usual number of fans, but, with the latest lifting of coronavirus restrictions, more tickets should be available when they go on sale in June.

The Grand Slam was cancelled last year for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The AELTC said: "While the health and safety of all our guests remains our highest priority, further to the stage-three relaxation of restrictions and early positive indications from the Event Research Programme, we are confident that we will be able to increase our ticketing capacities for the Championships this year beyond the minimum 25 per cent position we set out last month.

"This confidence is based in particular on the reintroduction of the rule of six indoors in restaurant settings from May 17, and early indications that stage four guidance could include similar relaxations of the guidance for sports stadia.

"However, we also understand that there remains much discussion amongst Government and public-health authorities on this topic in light of the Indian variant, and we are committed to remaining flexible in our approach so that we are able to react accordingly.

"For this reason, we are continuing to leave confirming our ticketing capacities until as late as possible, with all tickets to be made available via an online sale, which we anticipate commencing in mid-June."

The Championships will be held from June 28 to July 11.

