Roger Federer is looking forward to competing at the French Open and Wimbledon this summer, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion set for a comeback at this week's Geneva Open after recovering from knee surgery.

Federer, who has played just two matches this year, is this week playing in his home country after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations.

The 39-year-old will be pursuing his first title since triumphing at the Swiss Indoors Basel in October 2019.

The Swiss superstar insists that his focus is not geared towards comparing himself with the current levels of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"I was happy that the knee didn't feel any different from hard to clay, and I expect the same in the switch from clay to grass," said Federer.

"I've never had any major issues going between the surfaces, but with an injury and not having played as long as I have, there is always concerns. So far, the clay has been good for me and I hope it will be good for me for the grass.

"Of course there is question marks all around about my level right now. But in practice things have been going well. So, I'm happy there. When you come back from an injury you are anyway in a different place than everyone else. The players are there, I'm here at the moment.

"That's why I am excited about the comeback. That's what my focus needs to be on and not about trying to be at the same level as Rafael (Nadal) and Novak (Djokovic) right now. That's not why I am playing Geneva."

Federer won the French Open in 2009 to complete his career Grand Slam (Kyodo via AP Images)

Federer will hope to be ready for the French Open, which begins on March 30, as he prepares to make his return to Roland Garros for the first time since 2019, when he reached the semi-finals.

"Now we're on clay, I'm more focused on the clay than my opponent. Once I get healthy and matches under my belt, that will increase my confidence. I think then I'll be a part of the top tier," he said.

"If you want to be in the top tier you need to play 50, 80 or 100 matches per season and that gets tougher as you get older.

"You would think that the game has improved again. For me, that's going to be an extra challenge. Extra hard to find that level but one that I guess that I knew from the get go (that) it was never going to be simple - regardless of if I was going to be out for three months or now almost a year-and-a-half."

