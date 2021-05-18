Andy Murray will kick off his grass-court campaign at the Nottingham Open

Andy Murray will play non-stop grass-court tennis this June having now entered Nottingham ahead of Queen's Club and Wimbledon

Andy Murray will kick off his grass-court campaign at the Nottingham Open in early June in an attempt to get more competitive matches under his belt ahead of Wimbledon.

The Scot, who has played just three tour-level singles matches this year, has added the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour event, which will be played at the Nottingham Tennis Centre from June 5-13, to his itinerary.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, decided to skip this year's French Open as he continues to recover from a groin injury he suffered in his sleep before the Miami Open in March.

Looking forward to it 😄👍 https://t.co/8xRI1KhDz5 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 11, 2021

The 34-year-old, ranked 123rd in the world after long layoffs due to hip injuries, was expected to make his singles comeback at clay-court tournaments in either Geneva or Lyon but he pulled out in order to concentrate his efforts on the grass-court swing.

Murray headed to Rome last weekend and scheduled practice sessions with several leading players, including Novak Djokovic.

He gained entry into the doubles draw with compatriot Liam Broady as late alternates and played two matches, losing to Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau.

However, Murray was still feeling some discomfort and headed back home to London for more rehab and to begin training on his favourite surface, with full fitness for Wimbledon now the clear goal.

Murray will be hoping to recover from a groin injury which has plagued his progress since March

Murray is also due to play at the cinch Championships at Queen's Club beginning on June 14, before Wimbledon (a tournament he has won twice) beginning on June 28.

