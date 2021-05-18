Andy Murray will kick off his grass-court campaign at the Nottingham Open
Former world No 1 Andy Murray has added the second-tier Nottingham Open in early June to his grass-court itinerary; the Brit is also due to the play at the Championships at Queen's Club on June 14 before the start of Wimbledon on June 28
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 18/05/21 8:03pm
Andy Murray will kick off his grass-court campaign at the Nottingham Open in early June in an attempt to get more competitive matches under his belt ahead of Wimbledon.
The Scot, who has played just three tour-level singles matches this year, has added the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour event, which will be played at the Nottingham Tennis Centre from June 5-13, to his itinerary.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, decided to skip this year's French Open as he continues to recover from a groin injury he suffered in his sleep before the Miami Open in March.
Coming to Nottingham 👊 @andy_murray has entered the #NottinghamOpen pic.twitter.com/cEvzJU7kDC— LTA (@the_LTA) May 18, 2021
The 34-year-old, ranked 123rd in the world after long layoffs due to hip injuries, was expected to make his singles comeback at clay-court tournaments in either Geneva or Lyon but he pulled out in order to concentrate his efforts on the grass-court swing.
Murray headed to Rome last weekend and scheduled practice sessions with several leading players, including Novak Djokovic.
He gained entry into the doubles draw with compatriot Liam Broady as late alternates and played two matches, losing to Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau.
However, Murray was still feeling some discomfort and headed back home to London for more rehab and to begin training on his favourite surface, with full fitness for Wimbledon now the clear goal.
Murray is also due to play at the cinch Championships at Queen's Club beginning on June 14, before Wimbledon (a tournament he has won twice) beginning on June 28.
