Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open with victory on home soil in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic completed preparations for the French Open at Roland Garros by winning his 83rd career title at the Belgrade Open.

The world No 1 was given a test by qualifier Alex Molcan, who broke the favourite three times in the opening set while struggling to hold his own serve.

Djokovic changed his game to secure a relatively straightforward 6-4 6-3 victory in 88 minutes and send him to the French capital in good heart.

Djokovic said in a post-match interview: "It's been a while since I last played here in front of a crowd.

"To hold a trophy here after 10 years is really special and it couldn't be better ahead of Roland Garros.

"I am playing well, feeling good, and I have spent quality time with my family."

Djokovic, who won his only French Open title to date in 2016, is scheduled to start in the first round against American Tennys Sandgren.

American Seb Korda beat home favourite Marco Cecchinato to claim his first career tour title at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma.

Korda's 6-2 6-4 win also made him the first American to win a title on European clay since Sam Querrey triumphed in Belgrade in 2010.

The 20-year-old capped an impressive week with an imposing performance in which he faced just a single break point, breaking at the crucial stage in the second set to seal his triumph.

Former world doubles No 1 Barbora Krejcikova claimed her first WTA singles title with victory over Sorana Cirstea at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The 25-year-old, who already has eight doubles crowns to her name, beat the Romanian 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 39 minutes.

Krejcikova cruised into a 4-0 lead and managed to see out the opening set despite Cirstea retrieving one of her two breaks.

Both players struggled on serve, with five of the first six games in the second set bringing breaks, and the Czech player hitting 10 double-faults during the match.

But she still had too much for her opponent, edging into a 4-2 lead in the second set and eventually finding her composure to serve out to love to take the match and the title.

