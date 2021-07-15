Tokyo 2020: World No 1 Novak Djokovic confirms he will take part at this summer's Olympic Games

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will participate for Serbia at the Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic will compete for Serbia at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the world No 1 has confirmed.

The 34-year-old, who won his sixth Wimbledon men's singles title on Sunday, revealed the news in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

In the video post, Djokovic said: "Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics."

Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/23TmSdvc4x — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021

It will be the Serb's third Olympics after a fourth-placed finish at London 2012, where he was Serbia's designated flag-bearer, and Rio 2016 where he was knocked out in the first round by Juan Martin del Potro.

The news of his participation comes after a number of high-profile tennis stars, including Roger Federer and Serena Williams, saying they would not take part in the Games which commence on July 23.

British No 1 Johanna Konta, who also missed Wimbledon, pulled out of participating in Tokyo earlier this week after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Jamie Murray will replace Dan Evans in Team GB's squad

Meanwhile, Great Britain's Dan Evans was also forced to pull out after he too tested positive for Covid-19, with Jamie Murray named as his replacement.

Neal Skupski will now team up with Murray, a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, after the pair featured together during last season's ATP Tour and the 2019 Davis Cup Finals.

"I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo," Team GB tennis team leader Iain Bates told the LTA website.

"It is great to have an athlete of Jamie's experience and calibre as part of the team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week's time."