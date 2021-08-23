Alexander Zverev says Novak Djokovic is the US Open favourite

Alexander Zverev holds the Rookwood Cup after winning the Western & Southern Open title on Sunday (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Alexander Zverev says world No 1 Novak Djokovic is the US Open title favourite, despite the German adding the Western & Southern Open title to his Olympic gold medal on Sunday.

Zverev needed just an hour to take the 17th title of his career with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev in Cincinnati.

The German drew first blood in the final, breaking the Russian's service for a 1-0 and 3-0 lead in the first set.

Zverev, who battled to a three-set win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis, polished off the first set inside 28 minutes, serving out for 6-2.

The second set started in a similar vein to the first, Zverev breaking Rublev's serve in the first game, and the German broke again for a 4-1 lead.

Rublev got a break back for 5-3 in the second, but lost his serve for the third time in the set as he went down 6-3.

Zverev will now take his 11-match winning streak into the US Open but still rates Djokovic as favourite to take the title at Flushing Meadows.

"I was still finding my game during the US Open last year, but it worked well for me," the 24-year-old told reporters after the final.

"I was pretty close to winning it. But I'm looking forward to what's in it for me this year, and we'll see how it is once I arrive there.

"I'm looking forward to it because I know where I stand, I know how I'm playing, and I hope I can continue the work and hopefully play even better in New York."

Novak Djokovic can become the first male player to claim a calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969

Djokovic, who will be chasing a calendar Grand Slam when the season's last major gets under way on August 30, is a considerable roadblock to the ambitions for one of the young guns to snare a major title.

"I do think that he's still the favourite," Zverev added.

"I do think he's going to be playing incredible tennis there. He's going to be fresh, and I think there is also other guys that are in very good form.

"Let's see how it goes. I still have a lot of work ahead of me. I have to find my rhythm in New York as well."

