Emma Raducanu: British teenager to play Champions Tennis at Royal Albert Hall

Rising British star Emma Raducanu will play Champions Tennis alongside legends of the game at the Royal Albert Hall this November.

The 18-year-old shot to fame after producing a string of captivating performances at Wimbledon this summer.

Raducanu upset Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova, and experienced Romanian Sorana Cirstea en route to the fourth round where she was forced to retire due to breathing difficulties against Ajla Tomljanovic.

She has backed up that showing at the All England Club in July with a fine run to the final of the WTA Chicago 125 on Sunday.

That performance will see her break into the world's top 150 for the first time ahead of the US Open qualifiers in New York.

Boosted by another ranking high in her fledgling career, Raducanu has announced she play Sunday's exhibition singles match at this year's Champions Tennis in London, from November 25-28.

Raducanu will be joined by tennis legends including British favourite Greg Rusedski, fan favourite Mansour Bahrami, Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, former No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, Spaniard David Ferrer, 2006 Australian Open runner up Marcos Baghdatis, and Czech Radek Stepanek.

Other players competing in the tournament include Xavier Malisse, Australian legend Mark Philippoussis, 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych, former top-fiver Thomas Enqvist, former Russian No 1 Mikhail Youzhny, and German Tommy Haas.

"I can't wait to join these amazing legends of tennis and can't think of a better way to end the season than playing alongside these players in the city I grew up in and at such an iconic British venue," said Raducanu.

"The support I received at Wimbledon this year was fantastic so to end my year playing in front of home crowds will be so special."

The four-day tournament has daily afternoon and evening sessions, with three scheduled matches per session; two singles matches and one doubles match.

Teams

Team 1: Rusedski (Captain), Baghdatis, Haas, Stepanek

Team 2: Philippoussis (Captain), Berdych, Ferrero, Malisse

Team 3: Ivanisevic (Captain), Ferrer, Youzhny, Enqvist

Exho Singles: Radacanu, TBC

Exho Doubles: Bahrami, TBC

