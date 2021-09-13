Andy Murray makes a winning start at Rennes Open Challenger event

Andy Murray sealed a comfortable opening win at the Rennes Open Challenger event on Monday (Pete Staples/USTA)

Andy Murray recorded a comfortable first-round victory over Germany's Yannick Maden at the Rennes Open Challenger event on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, a wild card at the second-tier competition and the fifth seed, saw off Maden 6-3 6-1 in an hour and 12 minutes.

After being broken in his second service game, Murray immediately broke back and then broke Maden again in the eighth game en route to claiming the first set.

The 34-year-old Briton also broke his opponent in the opening game of the second set as he won nine games out of 10 to seal his passage into the next round.

Murray is to play the winner of the contest between French qualifier Manuel Guinard and Russia's Roman Safiullin in the last 16.

He is the first Grand Slam champion to compete in the tournament, which started in 2006 when it was won by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Richard Gasquet, the top seed, Gilles Simon and Lucas Pouille are also playing in the event.

Murray is in action in Rennes after his first-round defeat at the US Open to third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, in which he pushed the Greek to five sets.

The Scot has also been awarded a wild card into the new ATP 250 in San Diego later this month, where the legendary Billie Jean King has been made honorary tournament chairman.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android