Nick Kyrgios is to undergo treatment to fix an ongoing knee issue but he hopes to be fit for Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios headed home after playing the Laver Cup in Boston, his last event in the 2021 season, and will now undergo treatment for a knee issue

Nick Kyrgios is to undergo treatment to fix an ongoing knee problem which has dogged him for two months but he hopes to be fit for the Australian Open.

The mercurial Australian had pulled out of a highly-anticipated first-round match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Winston-Salem Open due to knee pain in the lead-up to the US Open but was fit to play the Grand Slam and the Laver Cup subsequently.

Kyrgios dropped more hints about his potential retirement at the Ryder Cup-style event in Boston and revealed he will call time on his season after the tournament, which Team Europe won for a fourth consecutive time following a convincing victory.

Kyrgios, who reached a career-high ranking of 13 in 2016, has slipped down the ladder and is now ranked 96th in the world after playing very few tournaments in the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hey guys, over the last couple months, I haven't been near 100 per cent healthy," Kyrgios wrote on an Instagram story.

"I've been dealing with left knee patella tendinopathy, and continuing to play without fully treating it can lead to further pain and greater set backs."

He added: "I've chosen to fly back to Australia to reassess and am planning to get PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) treatment to settle down and rehab my knee.

"I'm disappointed it has kept me from playing my best tennis and hopefully with everything going smoothly I will be back to 100 per cent by the Australian Open."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android