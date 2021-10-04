Cameron Norrie suffers defeat in the San Diego Open final to Casper Ruud

All-time great Rod Laver presented Casper Ruud with his trophy after he beat Britain's Cameron Norrie in the San Diego final

Cameron Norrie suffered defeat in the San Diego final to Casper Ruud but there was better news for Britain in the doubles final won by Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Norwegian second seed Rudd dispatched Andy Murray earlier in the tournament, while Norrie was coming off the back of victories over British No 1 Dan Evans, Denis Shapovalov and top seed Andrey Rublev.

But the 22-year-old was too good in the final, ending Norrie's hopes of landing his second ATP tour title of 2021 with a devastating 6-0 6-2 victory.

Rudd broke Norrie to love to wrap up a bagel inside 27 minutes.

Norrie's first game won came early in the second, but Ruud broke for 4-2 and again to seal the title.

"Daniil (Medvedev) and Novak (Djokovic) have bigger titles, so I wouldn't mind switching up with them if I had an opportunity to switch five 250s to three Slams and a 250 Novak has. It's a bit higher level, but that's fine. I think that's more impressive obviously than five 250s, but I will take it," Ruud said, cracking a laugh. "It would be fun to end the year with the most titles, I cannot lie about that."

In the doubles, Britons Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury took the title with a 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 10-5 victory over John Peers and Filip Polasek.

Meanwhile, Neal's brother Ken Skupski won the Sofia doubles title alongside Jonny O'Mara, overcoming third seeds Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald 6-3 6-4 in the final.

Italian Jannik Sinner defeated second seed Gael Monfils 6-3 6-4 to defend his title in Bulgaria and boost his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals.

Sinner will rise to 10th in the Race To Turin as he bids to qualify for the season finale on home soil. The season-ending tournament will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 14-21 November.

Garbine Muguruza rallied to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-3 6-0 in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic for her second WTA Tour victory of the season and ninth overall to help her chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

