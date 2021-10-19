Andy Murray says Cameron Norrie is a 'great example' for other players after his Indian Wells success

Andy Murray has hailed the achievements of fellow Brit Cameron Norrie

Andy Murray has hailed Cameron Norrie as a "great example" for others following his remarkable run to Indian Wells glory last week.

Norrie overtook Dan Evans as the new British No 1 before achieving something that has so far eluded Murray by beating Nikoloz Basilashvili to win the unofficial 'fifth major' in California.

He is now ranked 16th, having started the season at 71 with an eye on the season-ending ATP Finals a strong possibility.

Former world No 1 Murray said: "I'd be lying if I said that I called that to be honest. However, I have spent a decent amount of time around him and practised with him quite a lot and he works extremely hard.

"I think he's a great example for not just British players but all tennis players to look at and go, if you put the effort in day in, day out and properly dedicate yourself to the sport, have an attitude like he does, it can take you a long, long way.

"It was obviously a phenomenal achievement, but I think maybe the season that he's having is more impressive than that one week.

"Every week he's winning matches, he's played six finals, and this year he's looking like he's going to win more matches on the tour than he had in every season that he'd had beforehand combined.

"So that shows you how much of an improvement he's made. I knew he was good, but to be top 20 in the world and pushing for a spot in the tour finals is an incredible effort."

Murray won the European Open in Antwerp two years ago

Murray's ranking has dropped to 172 as a result of the points from his 2019 triumph at the European Open in Antwerp finally coming off.

He is back in Belgium, the scene of his last singles title in 2019, when he claimed an emotional victory over Stan Wawrinka in the final.

The last couple of months have been his most positive period in the last two years since his hip resurfacing surgery, and although the Scot at last able to play a sequence of tournaments and showing encouraging form, he has found wins hard to come by.

The Scot was beaten in a lung-busting match against Alexander Zverev in California last week

Defeat by Alexander Zverev in the third round in Indian Wells was Murray's latest frustrating defeat by a top player, and he berated himself as he walked off the court.

In his press conference afterwards, the 34-year-old stated his belief he is not far away from winning a title again, and he said: "A few things need to change for me to do that but I don't see a physical issue for me not to be able to do it.

"And also I believe my tennis is there at a level where, if I get through one of those matches, there'll be a big week soon. I beat Basilashvili earlier this year and he's playing in the final of Masters. I practised with Cam Norrie loads of times and handled myself just fine."

Murray will play American Frances Tiafoe in his first-round match on Tuesday.

