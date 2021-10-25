Emma Raducanu remains 'optimistic' as her search for a new coach continues

Emma Raducanu hopes to bring in a new coach before the Australian Open in January

British No 1 Emma Raducanu is "optimistic" about finding a new coach before the start of the Australian Open in January.

The 18-year-old Briton is relaxed at the prospect of finishing the season without a coach as she prepares to make just her second appearance since her stunning US Open victory at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca.

Raducanu parted with coach Andrew Richardson after her win in New York, saying she required a mentor with experience of the WTA Tour.

She has trialled with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril this week among others and hopes to make an appointment before the 2022 season.

.@EmmaRaducanu's Romanian is quite good, actually!



She spoke to the fans at the end of her practice with Gabi Ruse and the moment was much appreciated.



"People are very friendly with me. I love Romania and Cluj!"



Right back at you, Emma 🤗#TO2021 pic.twitter.com/nzenuo9cQ4 — Transylvania Open (@TransylvaniaOpn) October 24, 2021

Andrew Richardson (left) coached Raducanu to US Open glory earlier this summer (Garrett Ellwood/USTA)

Raducanu said: "I think having a coach is great. But once again you are on your own on the court.

"I don't think it is great to be dependant. You need to coach yourself. That is something I am learning.

"Part of the experience I am having is being able to learn to coach myself.

"Sometimes it won't always work, like in Indian Wells, but in the long term if I keep doing that then I will be better in the situations in the future.

"I had a couple of trials this last week. I had a trial with Esteban. But I also had trials with others.

"I am feeling optimistic about trying to have something in place for the off-season and the Australian Open.

"No, I haven't decided on the coach. But things are moving forward."

This is how we remade our arena. Tomorrow, the strongest tournament ever hosted in Romania starts its main draw matches.



Runs with passion only.#TO2021 pic.twitter.com/UpToVVlEHv — Transylvania Open (@TransylvaniaOpn) October 24, 2021

Third seed Raducanu, whose father is Romanian and grandmother lives in Bucharest, starts her campaign on Tuesday against Slovenian world No 124 Polona Hercog as she looks to bounce back from losing in her opening match at Indian Wells.

Her father Ian has travelled over to be part of her team for the tournament Raducanu along with physiotherapist Will Herbert and IMG agent Chris Helliar.

getting some reps in 🔧⚙️🎲 pic.twitter.com/7ujN7QAArQ — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) October 19, 2021

The teenager added: "I love Romania. I used to come once or twice a year to visit my grandmother, who lives in Bucharest, while growing up. It is an hour's flight from here.

"When the tournament is done, I'd love to pop over to Bucharest to be able to visit her. I haven't seen her for two-and-a-half years.

"The welcome I got was really, really nice and I always love coming back.

"The people here are really friendly, great humour and good food. I have great memories from this country. It is really nice to be back.

"The thing is I can understand like 80 per cent of Romanian. I don't want to big myself up.

"I just really struggle to find my words and vocab. When I got told about this thing at the end of the session, and I would be speaking to the crowd, I was thinking of my vocab at the changeovers.

"The more I spend time here, the more I immerse myself in the language, and I can pick it up reasonably fast."

