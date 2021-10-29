Emma Raducanu: Brit yet to see US Open trophy after presenting it to Lawn Tennis Association as a 'little gift'

Emma Raducanu revealed she has yet to see the US Open trophy she held aloft at Flushing Meadows because it has been shipped directly to the National Tennis Centre as a "token of appreciation" from the teenager.

The British No 1 backed up her maiden WTA Tour win with a straightforward victory over Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open on Thursday and stay on course for a meeting with top seed Simona Halep.

Raducanu showed glimpses of the form that swept her to the US Open title in sensational fashion as a qualifier in September, becoming the first British woman to win a singles Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade's 1977 Wimbledon triumph.

Speaking during her on-court interview, Raducanu confessed that she presented her trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as a "token of appreciation" in recognition of their role in her development.

"I just thought the LTA had done so much for me and I just wanted them to have it as a sign for everything they had done for me through the young ages. They played a huge role in my development so it's a little gift," the British No 1 said.

"I haven't actually seen it. I got it shipped straight to the NTC so I can't wait to go. I don't know if it's there right now, but that's the address," Raducanu later added during her press conference.

"I just thought it was a nice gift and a nice moment. I think they've (LTA) done a lot for me so it was just a token of appreciation. A special one."

The teenager admitted she is not the finished product yet and hopes to work on the physical side of her game in order to be able to compete regularly on the WTA Tour.

"I just need to be playing matches week in, week out, back-to-back, and trying to maintain the same level physically," she said.

"That's something I'm going to focus on in this off-season and it's going to develop the more weeks that I play on court."

Raducanu will next face 19-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the quarter-finals on Friday.

