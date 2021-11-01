Paris Masters: Cameron Norrie seals opening win in Bercy with Andy Murray still to play after Dan Evans is beaten

Cameron Norrie kept his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals alive with a convincing opening win in Paris on Monday (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire)

Cameron Norrie boosted his chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals with a dominant victory over Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Paris Masters.

Norrie suffered a painful loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Vienna last week having held match points, but began strongly in the French capital, winning nine games in a row in a convincing 6-2 6-1 victory over Argentinian Delbonis.

The British No 1 sits 11th in the race to qualify for the eight-man season-ending tournament in Turin and needs to make up 140 points on Italian Jannik Sinner.

He will need to make the quarter-finals in Paris at the very least this week before a strong showing in Stockholm next week.

Cam Cruises ⛴️



"I know the score looked fairly comfortable but there were a lot of tough games in there. I felt I played a pretty complete match and really enjoyed my tennis again. It was far from easy but I was happy with my performance," the 26-year-old told Prime Video.

"It's pretty cool just to be in the race for that and to be playing these matches with a little added pressure and a little added motivation," said Norrie, who hit another career-high ranking of 13th on Monday.

"You're kind of watching what everyone else is doing. I think it's pretty interesting, and it's exactly where I want to be - and the matches I want to be playing."

He will face either American Reilly Opelka or Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the second round.

Dan Evans failed to join Norrie in the second round after suffering a three-set defeat

Dan Evans' bid to join Norrie in the second round was ended in a 2-6 7-5 7-5 defeat to Alexander Bublik.

The British No 2 raced through the opening set but was pegged back in the second as the Kazakh clinched the crucial break to level the match.

Bublik broke Evans again at 4-4 in the third set but failed to convert a match point and Evans seized advantage of his fourth break point to haul back level at 5-5.

But just when it seemed the momentum had shifted back in favour of the Briton, Bublik broke again and made no mistake second time round as he served out to seal victory.

Former world No 1 Andy Murray faces lucky loser Dominik Koepfer later after young American Jenson Brooksby withdrew.

