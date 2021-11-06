Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain face tricky away tie in Czech Republic next year
Great Britain must beat Czech Republic away from home if they are to qualify for next year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The Czechs are led by French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, and they also have Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Katerina Siniakova in their line-up
Last Updated: 06/11/21 2:00pm
Great Britain have been handed a tricky Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie against the Czech Republic next April.
Anne Keothavong's side could not face a tougher task with the current Czech team, led by French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, currently ranked fourth in the Billie Jean King Cup standings.
They won the event six times between 2011 and 2018, and will be at home with a decision on both the venue and date to be announced in the coming weeks.
- Rusedski: Raducanu's future is going to be incredible
- Stay updated with the latest scores I results
- Updated ATP & WTA rankings
🚨 Great Britain will face Czech Republic in the @BJKCup play-offs 🚨— LTA (@the_LTA) November 6, 2021
The tie will be played away on 15-16 April pic.twitter.com/LY0VFtsYG7
Earlier this year the team of Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage defeated Mexico in their Play-Off tie at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
But they must now overcome the Czechs in order to make the 2022 Finals.
Keothavong said: "The team are really looking forward to taking on Czech Republic in our 2022 qualifier and hopefully continuing our momentum in the Billie Jean King Cup next year."
- Rusedski: 2022 will be a defining year for Andy Murray
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
The 2022 Billie Jean King Cup schedule for your diary 📅#BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/nJYIpiMzcR— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 6, 2021
Full Qualifiers Draw
Czech Republic vs Great Britain
Australia vs Slovakia
France vs Italy
USA vs Ukraine
Belarus vs Belgium
Germany vs Kazakhstan
Canada vs Latvia
Spain vs Netherlands
Romania vs Poland
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android