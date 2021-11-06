Tennis News

Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain face tricky away tie in Czech Republic next year

Great Britain must beat Czech Republic away from home if they are to qualify for next year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The Czechs are led by French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, and they also have Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Katerina Siniakova in their line-up

Last Updated: 06/11/21 2:00pm

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong will lead her side for a massive Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie in the Czech Republic
Great Britain have been handed a tricky Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie against the Czech Republic next April.

Anne Keothavong's side could not face a tougher task with the current Czech team, led by French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, currently ranked fourth in the Billie Jean King Cup standings.

They won the event six times between 2011 and 2018, and will be at home with a decision on both the venue and date to be announced in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year the team of Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage defeated Mexico in their Play-Off tie at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

But they must now overcome the Czechs in order to make the 2022 Finals.

Keothavong said: "The team are really looking forward to taking on Czech Republic in our 2022 qualifier and hopefully continuing our momentum in the Billie Jean King Cup next year."

Full Qualifiers Draw

Czech Republic vs Great Britain

Australia vs Slovakia

France vs Italy

USA vs Ukraine

Belarus vs Belgium

Germany vs Kazakhstan

Canada vs Latvia

Spain vs Netherlands

Romania vs Poland

