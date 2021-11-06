Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain face tricky away tie in Czech Republic next year

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong will lead her side for a massive Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie in the Czech Republic

Great Britain have been handed a tricky Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie against the Czech Republic next April.

Anne Keothavong's side could not face a tougher task with the current Czech team, led by French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, currently ranked fourth in the Billie Jean King Cup standings.

They won the event six times between 2011 and 2018, and will be at home with a decision on both the venue and date to be announced in the coming weeks.

🚨 Great Britain will face Czech Republic in the @BJKCup play-offs 🚨



The tie will be played away on 15-16 April pic.twitter.com/LY0VFtsYG7 — LTA (@the_LTA) November 6, 2021

Earlier this year the team of Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage defeated Mexico in their Play-Off tie at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

But they must now overcome the Czechs in order to make the 2022 Finals.

Keothavong said: "The team are really looking forward to taking on Czech Republic in our 2022 qualifier and hopefully continuing our momentum in the Billie Jean King Cup next year."

The 2022 Billie Jean King Cup schedule for your diary 📅#BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/nJYIpiMzcR — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 6, 2021

Full Qualifiers Draw

Czech Republic vs Great Britain

Australia vs Slovakia

France vs Italy

USA vs Ukraine

Belarus vs Belgium

Germany vs Kazakhstan

Canada vs Latvia

Spain vs Netherlands

Romania vs Poland

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android