FIFA, Premier League and LTA to launch climate and sustainability strategies

FIFA, the Premier League and Lawn Tennis Association have announced commitments to a global framework designed to combat climate change.

Signatories to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework are committed to a minimum target of a 50 per cent reduction of carbon emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2040.

And both the Premier League and LTA have said their comprehensive sustainability strategies will be launched next year.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "Working alongside the UN and other leading sports organisations, we aim to help achieve the targets set by the Paris Climate Change Agreement for a low carbon future.

"Like all sports, football has the power to unite people and we hope that through our work and public commitment to climate change goals, we will also encourage football fans around the world to consider how they can reduce their own carbon footprint."

Ovais Sarmaid, deputy executive secretary from UN Climate Change commended the Premier League for "leading the way for other leagues to follow suit".

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: "We recognise the role that the LTA, and tennis in Britain, has to play in climate action, and are pleased to become a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

"Over the coming months we will be continuing to develop our sustainability plan, which will set out how we will take positive climate action through our own operations and events, but also how we will collaborate with our partners, and the wider tennis community."

The announcements come as global leaders continue to discuss a series of measures designed to tackle climate change at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Image: Announcement comes as global leaders continue to discuss a series of measures designed to tackle climate change at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow

Football's world governing body FIFA also confirmed its pledge to support the framework and published a new climate strategy.

It intends to work on a reduction plan to tackle what it calls its three 'emissions hotspots' - business travel, logistics and accommodation.

It will also review regulations and requirements around FIFA tournaments and events to ensure best practice in terms of climate impact, and has pledged to develop a methodology for measuring greenhouse gas emissions related to FIFA tournaments and preliminary competitions.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "This is a critical moment. The change in weather patterns is impacting the environment and its rich biodiversity, food security and access to fresh water, as well as the health and well-being of individuals.

"Sport is not immune to climate change and around the world, grassroots, recreational, amateur and elite football is also being affected. Heatwaves, heavy rainfall and other extreme weather conditions impact the ability for football to be played and lead to increased health risks for players.

"Violent weather events and rising sea levels damage football infrastructures with increasing air pollution risking the health of those who play sport in the open.

"Football competitions, like all sporting events, are also being affected by climate change. Infrastructure and operations have already been impacted with match schedules disrupted, resulting in uncertainty for the players, fans, sponsors, broadcasters and organisers.

"Climate change and its impact is undoubtedly one of the most pressing challenges of our time, if not the most critical, and it requires each of us to take immediate and sustainable climate action."