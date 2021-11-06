Emma Raducanu: US Open champion arrives in Austria for final tournament of season

Emma Raducanu has arrived in Austria for her final tournament of the season

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has arrived for the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, which will be her final tournament of an incredible season.

The British No 1 is the top seed and star attraction at the tournament, and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and IMG agent Chris Helliar.

Tournament organisers posted a tweet in which Raducanu was welcomed with flowers in chilly conditions.

Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Tuesday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.

The 18-year-old claimed her maiden WTA Tour win at the Transylvania Open last week where she reached the quarter-finals.

She will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the carrot of a spot in the top 20 dangling in front of her.

Here is our 2021 𝑼𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑨𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒂 𝑳𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑳𝒊𝒏𝒛 Main Draw! @WTA | #wtalinz pic.twitter.com/qjSJzKMq5v — WTA Linz (@WTALinz) November 6, 2021

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep returns to the Linz for the first since since 2012 and is the second seed.

Danielle Collins is seeded third having showed good form for the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague this week.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android