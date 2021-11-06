Emma Raducanu: US Open champion arrives in Austria for final tournament of season
British sensation Emma Raducanu arrives in Austria for her final tournament of the season in Linz; the world No 21 is the top seed with Simona Halep and Danielle Collins also involved; the 18-year-old US Open champion will be aiming to end her remarkable 2021 on a high
Last Updated: 06/11/21 4:58pm
US Open champion Emma Raducanu has arrived for the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, which will be her final tournament of an incredible season.
The British No 1 is the top seed and star attraction at the tournament, and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and IMG agent Chris Helliar.
Tournament organisers posted a tweet in which Raducanu was welcomed with flowers in chilly conditions.
Emma arriving in style!— WTA Linz (@WTALinz) November 6, 2021
It‘s freezing in Austria ❄️🧣🧤🇦🇹 @WTA | @EmmaRaducanu | #wtalinz pic.twitter.com/U3du85NWH8
Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Tuesday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.
The 18-year-old claimed her maiden WTA Tour win at the Transylvania Open last week where she reached the quarter-finals.
She will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the carrot of a spot in the top 20 dangling in front of her.
Touchdown, @EmmaRaducanu 🛬— wta (@WTA) November 6, 2021
Welcoming the Upper Austria Ladies Linz top seed! 🇦🇹
🎥: @WTALinzpic.twitter.com/webDH0wlQd
Here is our 2021 𝑼𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑨𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒂 𝑳𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑳𝒊𝒏𝒛 Main Draw! @WTA | #wtalinz pic.twitter.com/qjSJzKMq5v— WTA Linz (@WTALinz) November 6, 2021
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep returns to the Linz for the first since since 2012 and is the second seed.
Danielle Collins is seeded third having showed good form for the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague this week.
