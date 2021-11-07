Andy Murray is set to hire Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril to his team

Esteban Carril, who transformed the career of Johanna Konta, will work with Andy Murray at the Stockholm Open with a view to a joining his team

Andy Murray will be working with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril at the Stockholm Open with a view to making the Spaniard a permanent team member.

Carril is known for transforming the career of Johanna Konta, helping her to climb from outside the top 100 to the top 10 in the world.

He also led the former British No 1 to the prestigious Miami Open title before the pair split in 2016.

Andy Murray will play Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic (ranked 351) in the first round of the Stockholm Open on Tuesday with the winner to play top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy.



Having quit the Lawn Tennis Association's academy in late 2020, Carril has been linked as a potential new coach for Emma Raducanu.

He was working with the 18-year-old US Open champion on a temporary coaching basis just last month, while Katie Swan and Jay Clarke have also been working with him.

Swan revealed on social media after winning a lower-tier title in Estonia that it would be their final tournament together.

The 22-year-old British prospect is managed by Murray's 77 agency and Carril will now head to the Stockholm Open for a trial week, with a view to joining the Scot's team moving forward.

Murray has enjoyed working alongside a number of different coaches throughout the years, including the likes of Ivan Lendl and Amelie Mauresmo.

Jamie Delgado has coached Murray for the past five years, alongside strength and conditioning coach Matt Little.

