Dylan Alcott: Wheelchair tennis world No 1 to retire after Australian Open

Dylan Alcott is set to retire after the Australian Open (photo courtesy of Andrew Ong/USTA via AP)

Wheelchair world No 1 Dylan Alcott will bid for a record-extending eighth successive Australian Open title at his home Grand Slam before bowing out of the sport.

The 30-year-old from Melbourne will look to go out on a high after having completed the "Golden Slam" in 2021, winning all four of the quad singles titles at the Grand Slams and a second successive Paralympics gold at Tokyo.

"This is my home and the Australian Open changed my life, tennis changed my life," Alcott told reporters at Melbourne Park.

"Without tennis I wouldn't be here sitting and talking with you today, potentially sitting here at all.

"I owe it everything, and what better way to finish in my home city in front of crowds, big, big crowds after the year that we had, the last couple of years. It's going to be incredible."

Post tennis I’m thinking of becoming a wheelchair tradie… Might need some help with the upstairs and roof painting but HIT ME UP #TheBlock 💰💰 — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) November 7, 2021

The 15-times Grand Slam champion, who chugged a beer out of his US Open trophy to the delight of fans at Flushing Meadows in September, said he wanted the next generation to have a chance to shine.

"I feel redundant, I feel old, I feel a bit washed up," he said.

"It's their turn to dominate and get the recognition they deserve, so really looking forward to getting out there and doing my thing one more time, and hopefully making it 16 (Grand Slams)."

Been laying low on socials, but finally out of quarantine and back with the two best things to ever happen to me (gold medal is distant 3rd) pic.twitter.com/LoIFtVDoNe — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) October 10, 2021

"Being a good tennis player is probably the 32nd priority in my life," said Alcott, a vocal advocate for disabled people's rights.

"Being a good person is number one. And being a good advocate for my community to change perceptions for people like me so they can live the lives they deserve to live and get the opportunities I've had."

