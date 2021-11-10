Aryna Sabalenka said she could not move for days after contracting COVID-19

Aryna Sabalenka took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after she contracted COVID-19

Aryna Sabalenka says she has now been vaccinated against COVID-19 after being forced to miss last month's Indian Wells tournament after contracting the virus.

The world No 2 had previously expressed concern about vaccines, saying she was worried about how quickly they had been produced and which one might be the best for her.

The Belarusian, who spoke to media on the eve of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, said quarantine was "not a lot of fun".

"I think I'm clear right now because in Miami I did the vaccine, Johnson & Johnson," the 23-year-old told reporters.

"Hopefully, I'm safe because I don't want to stay in quarantine any more. It's not a lot of fun.

"I stayed in the room for 10 days. I was doing some workout there, but it wasn't enough. I didn't have taste, I didn't have smell. Wasn't really an amazing time."

Sabalenka is the top seed at the WTA Finals after world No 1 Ashleigh Barty opted against travelling to Mexico. She will take on Spain's Paula Badosa in her first match on Thursday.

The WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was relocated to Mexico from Shenzhen due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China.

