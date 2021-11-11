The ATP targets net zero emissions by 2040 (Photo by: Daniel Bockwoldt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

The ATP is setting ambitious sustainability targets for men's professional tennis with the main aim of targeting net zero emissions by 2040.

The ATP is hopeful of achieving a 50 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, by 2030, and Net Zero emissions, by 2040.

"I encourage everyone in tennis to get involved in whatever way they can. Together we can make an incredible impact" Dominic Thiem on the ATP's net zero ambitions

Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO said: "As a Tour we exist to inspire the world on the tennis court and serve beyond it. We are committed to delivering positive impact on the global stage and have been moved by the growing concern around the wellbeing of our planet. We know we cannot be distanced from helping to find solutions.

"This is why we are proud to roll out our new sustainability strategy and to become part of UNSCA (UN Sports for Climate Action), setting a clear agenda and ambitious goals for our sport for the coming years.

"This will be a long-term journey and, with everyone pulling together, we hope to make a positive impact and inspire our community."

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who has said the future of the planet is more important than any personal achievement, is proud of the ATP's future goals.

He said: "I'm proud to see the ATP step up and make a long-term commitment to protecting our planet. This is something very close my heart.

"Climate change impacts everyone and as players we already feel its effects in the places we play. I encourage everyone in tennis to get involved in whatever way they can. Together we can make an incredible impact."

