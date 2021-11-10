Andy Murray praises coach Esteban Carril, saying he is a 'good communicator'

Andy Murray (left) is trialling a new coach this week in Esteban Carril with a view to the Spaniard joining Jamie Delgado in the Scot's team for next season

Andy Murray says Esteban Carril is "calm and considered" as well as being a "good communicator" - some of the key ingredients he looks for when hiring a coach.

Carril helped develop Johanna Konta into a top-10 player and has most recently been working with another British player, Katie Swan. He also enjoyed a trial with US Open champion Emma Raducanu last month.

The highly-regarded Spaniard has joined up with Murray at the Stockholm Open for a trial week, with a view to joining the Scot's team moving forward.

"As a person, he's very calm and considered. He's a good communicator as well which is certainly not one of my strengths so it's something that I kind of look for in a coach, so that's certainly a positive thing," Murray said after his opening round win over qualifier Viktor Durasovic.

The former world No 1 also discussed the nature of trialling multiple coaches, saying: "It's something in the past I wish I had done more of. I think tennis players generally don't do a great job of trialling multiple coaches, testing at tournaments and training weeks. Due to the nature of the tour it's always quite difficult to do that, so Esteban is here this week to see how it goes.

"He has a very good reputation in British tennis and he's certainly done a good job with a number of different players.

"I've always kind of had a couple of coaches working with me. Having a little bit of space and distance is important because it's a very, very intense relationship between player and coach on the tour.

"It's maybe not been that necessary, I don't think, with the lack of tournaments in tennis that I've played the last few years to have a second person with me. But this year, since I've been on the tour more, I did some work with Mark Petchey earlier in the year.

"Last year, during the off-season, I was doing some work with Louis Cayer as well, so it's another person with a fresh set of eyes, a good reputation and good experience, which is why I wanted to try it out and see how it goes."

Thanks to this team for a great week in Estonia 🥇☺️ @carril_esteban @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/pvxBbFT7xX — Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) November 7, 2021

Murray believes having "space and distance" is an important factor when it comes to player-coach relations.

The Scot cited how difficult things have been for him and his coaching team - which consists of Jamie Delgado, strength and conditioning coach Matt Little, and long-standing physio Shane Annun - in the period of time during his two hip surgeries and the niggling groin injury he suffered earlier this year.

"I've just always felt better when I've had a couple of people working with me. Another set of eyes. It's also good for the player and coach to have a break from each other," the 34-year-old added.

