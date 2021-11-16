ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev maintains perfect start to tournament, while Matteo Berrettini withdraws injured

Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect start to the ATP Finals in Turin

Defending ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect start to this year's tournament, while home favourite Matteo Berrettini was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

The Russian world No 2 found it hard going against Alexander Zverev, but Medvedev eventually came through 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (8-6) in their Red Group clash on Tuesday.

Medvedev had won his opening match against Hubert Hurkacz, while Zverev was given a walkover in his opener on Sunday against Italian Berrettini, who retired injured and then withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday.

Quality match 👏



We may see them both again in the final 👀#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/LI8GeX5k8a — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 16, 2021

Medvedev, who won his maiden Grand Slam this year at the US Open, raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set and looked like he would take a comfortable fifth straight victory over Zverev.

But the German found some confidence in Turin to bring himself back into the contest, firing down 13 aces and taking the second set on a tie-break.

In the deciding set breaker, Zverev saved two match points but could only hit a backhand into the net on a third to give Medvedev his seventh straight win at the tournament after two hours and 35 minutes.

"I've finally decided my #NittoATPFinals end here ... I'm devastated and I never thought I'd have to give up the most important tennis event ever held in Italy like this.



"Thank you for your continued support and the thousands of messages you sent me."



Forza @MattBerrettini 💪 pic.twitter.com/3Bytoz6Uti — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 16, 2021

Welcome, @janniksin 🇮🇹



Following Matteo Berrettini's withdrawal, Sinner comes into Red Group & will face Hurkacz tonight in Turin. pic.twitter.com/cSdpbnKAeI — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 16, 2021

Berrettini announced that he was withdrawing from the event in a post on Instagram after suffering an abdominal injury.

"My finals end here, I'm destroyed, I never thought I'd have to give up the most important tennis event ever held in Italy in this way," he wrote.

"The truth is that as much as I wanted to play in front of you once again, I felt and therefore decided that my body is not ready to face the challenges that lie ahead."

First alternate Jannik Sinner will take compatriot Berrettini's place for the evening match against Hurkacz.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android