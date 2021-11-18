WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza beats Anett Kontaveit to claim maiden season-ending title

Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico

Former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza added a WTA Finals title to her Wimbledon and French Open triumphs after seeing off Anett Kontaveit in Mexico 6-3 7-5.

Muguruza had already beaten Kontaveit in the group stages at Guadalajara and it was the Spaniard who prevailed again for her 10th career WTA singles title.

Speaking after the win, Muguruza said the "big trophies" were her motivation.

She added: "I think it's a very good season overall. Won three titles. I think it's the year that I've won the most titles and made finals also. I felt like a very stable year with myself also.

"Of course, there is a little ups and downs, injuries and stuff. Overall I think it's the best year for me.

"I might not have won a Grand Slam, but I deeply feel like I've been happier and more stable, less dramatic, and in general very happy about it."

The Estonian went behind in the third game, with Muguruza converting a third break point, but broke back immediately to level the set at 2-2.

The number six seed then won the last four games of the set to take it out in 43 minutes.

Kontaveit looked to stage the beginnings of a comeback when she broke for a 4-3 lead in the second set and won on her serve for a 5-3 lead.

But that was as close as it got, as Muguruza stepped on the gas winning four straight games to take the championship.

Muguruza won in Chicago last month and defeated Czech Barbora Krejcikova in March's Dubai final for her biggest title since picking up her second major title at Wimbledon in 2017.

"This is just another proof that I think I'm actually in the best moment of my career," Muguruza said.

"The experience I have now, the tennis, the way I handle myself, I think it's actually much better than before."

The Spaniard will end the year as the world No 3 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Krejcikova and her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova remained undefeated at Guadalajara, the top seeds taking down Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens 6-3 6-4 to win the doubles title.

