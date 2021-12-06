Bianca Andreescu: Former Grand Slam champion to miss Australian Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open in Melbourne

Former world No 4 and 2019 US Open women's singles champion Bianca Andreescu has announced she will miss the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Canadian Andreescu took to social media to explain her reasons for skipping the summer swing in Australia.

The 21-year-old says she wants to give herself time to "reset" and "recover" from a difficult time for her, "mentally and physically".

