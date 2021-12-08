Novak Djokovic named on Australian Open entry list; Serena Williams absent due to injury

Novak Djokovic will be bidding for a record 21st Grand Slam men's singles title if he plays at the tournament

Novak Djokovic has been named on the official entry list for the 2022 Australian Open, but 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams is not included.

Djokovic, who was also on the entry list for the ATP Cup in Sydney when that was released on Tuesday, has declined to disclose his vaccination status, despite everyone at Melbourne Park needing to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Williams, who won the last of her seven Australian Open titles in 2017, had an injury-disrupted season and has not played since she limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury.

Tournament organiser Craig Tiley said last month that the 40-year-old American, who needs one more Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's record of 24, would be playing at Melbourne Park from January 17 to January 30.

Serena Williams suffered an injury at Wimbledon earlier this year

Djokovic, who will be bidding for a record 21st Grand Slam men's singles title if he plays at the tournament, said last week that he would be making a decision "very soon" about travelling to Australia.

The 34-year-old was also named in the Serbia team for the ATP Cup, which will be held in Sydney in early January, when that was released on Tuesday.

To play in Sydney without being vaccinated, the state government would have to apply for an exemption for Djokovic and he would have to undergo 14 days quarantine upon arrival.

After Williams' semi-final loss to Naomi Osaka at this year's Australian Open, Williams paused for a moment and put her hand on her heart as she left Rod Laver Arena to a standing ovation, later tearfully cutting short a news conference.

Her name was the most obvious omission from the field with 20-times Grand Slam champion Roger Federer having already confirmed that he would skip the event as he recovers from another round of knee surgeries.

Meanwhile, former world No 4 and 2019 US Open women's singles champion Bianca Andreescu has announced she will miss the Australian Open due to wanting to "reset" and "recover" from a difficult time in her career.

