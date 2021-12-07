ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic named in Serbia team to play in Sydney with GB drawn to face Germany, Canada and USA

Novak Djokovic has been named in Serbia's team for 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney

Novak Djokovic has been named in Serbia's team for the men's season-opening ATP Cup in January in Sydney, while Britain have been drawn to face Germany, Canada and USA in the 16-team format.

Despite being named in the team, world No 1 Djokovic has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Djokovic, who has won a record nine Australian Open titles including the last three, has repeatedly declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, with organisers Tennis Australia confirming all players would have to be vaccinated to compete in Melbourne.

The draw for the third edition of the ATP Cup team event was held in Sydney and organisers announced top seed Serbia, headlined by Djokovic, in Group A along with Norway, Chile and Spain.

Here are your 2022 #ATPCup groups. Who's your pick? 🌎



Comment below 👇 pic.twitter.com/gActBUCQfA — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 7, 2021

While Djokovic's participation will be a huge boost for Serbia and the tournament, Rafael Nadal will not feature for Spain, who were drawn in Group A alongside Serbia, Norway and Chile.

Defending champions Russia, led by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, were grouped with this year's finalists Italy, Austria and hosts Australia, who will not have maverick Nick Kyrgios in their team, while world No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas will lead the Greek team against Poland, Argentina and Georgia in Group D.

Tough draw for Britain

Cameron Norrie will lead Great Britain at the 16-team competition in Australia

Great Britain have been handed a difficult draw in Group C alongside Germany, Canada and USA.

Britain will be led by No 1 Cameron Norrie, with Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray also named in the team.

The four group winners will qualify for the semi-finals.

Each tie will consist of three matches with the No. 2 singles players competing before the No. 1 singles, followed by one doubles match.

Team captains will be announced soon.

