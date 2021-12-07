ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic named in Serbia team to play in Sydney with GB drawn to face Germany, Canada and USA
The ATP Cup is a 16-country team competition taking place in Sydney from 1-9 January; Novak Djokovic has been named in Serbia's team, while Great Britain have been drawn to face Germany, Canada and USA in a difficult group with only the winners heading through to the semi-finals
Last Updated: 07/12/21 8:23am
Novak Djokovic has been named in Serbia's team for the men's season-opening ATP Cup in January in Sydney, while Britain have been drawn to face Germany, Canada and USA in the 16-team format.
Despite being named in the team, world No 1 Djokovic has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Djokovic, who has won a record nine Australian Open titles including the last three, has repeatedly declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, with organisers Tennis Australia confirming all players would have to be vaccinated to compete in Melbourne.
- Raducanu on track, excited & taking advice from 'role model' Hamilton
- Stay updated with the latest scores I results
- Updated ATP & WTA rankings
The draw for the third edition of the ATP Cup team event was held in Sydney and organisers announced top seed Serbia, headlined by Djokovic, in Group A along with Norway, Chile and Spain.
Here are your 2022 #ATPCup groups. Who's your pick? 🌎— ATP Tour (@atptour) December 7, 2021
Comment below 👇 pic.twitter.com/gActBUCQfA
While Djokovic's participation will be a huge boost for Serbia and the tournament, Rafael Nadal will not feature for Spain, who were drawn in Group A alongside Serbia, Norway and Chile.
Defending champions Russia, led by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, were grouped with this year's finalists Italy, Austria and hosts Australia, who will not have maverick Nick Kyrgios in their team, while world No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas will lead the Greek team against Poland, Argentina and Georgia in Group D.
- Great Britain receive 2022 Davis Cup Finals wild card
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Tough draw for Britain
Great Britain have been handed a difficult draw in Group C alongside Germany, Canada and USA.
Britain will be led by No 1 Cameron Norrie, with Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray also named in the team.
The four group winners will qualify for the semi-finals.
Each tie will consist of three matches with the No. 2 singles players competing before the No. 1 singles, followed by one doubles match.
Team captains will be announced soon.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android